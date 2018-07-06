Man injured in July 4th shooting is now behind bars

A man who was injured in a July 4th shooting goes from the hospital to a jail cell.

Justin Turks, 22, was shot Tuesday after trying to break up a fight at the Bayou Oaks Apartment Complex in the 2100 block of Grimmett Dr.

Turks was taken to University Health with non-life threatening injuries.

While at the hospital, investigators discovered that Turks had an outstanding warrant from a June 19 incident.

Turks was contacted by Shreveport Police after they responded to reports of a suspicious person in the 3800 block of Jackson St.

The officer made contact with Turks, who was loitering at a vacant residence. The officer located a weapon in Turks waistband during a weapons pat down and when the officer took possession of the handgun, Turks broke free and ran away.

Officers searched for Turks but were unable to locate him that night. The handgun was reported stolen.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Turks charging him with one count of Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He was also wanted for a parish probation violation.

Turks was booked into the Shreveport City Jail following his release from University Health. He is currently being held at Caddo Correctional Center without bond.

