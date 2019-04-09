Man injured, truck stolen in robbery outside Bossier City motel

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is recovering after he was hit in the head during a robbery outside of a Bossier City motel.

The robbery happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Motel 6 in the 700 block of Diamond Jacks Blvd.

The man told detectives that he was struck in the head with a gun. He was taken to LSU Oschner Health for treatment.

The victim’s beige Toyota Tacoma with the license plate Y005012 was also stolen during the incident.

BOLOs were issued to neighboring agencies and the vehicle information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

A detailed description of the suspect is not available at this time.