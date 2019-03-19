Man jailed after drugs and guns found in home

A man is behind bars after drugs and guns were discovered inside his Shreveport home.

On Friday 25-year-old Jarrod R. Antwine was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Melrose St.

The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office was conducting an unrelated investigation when they found drugs and contacted the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit.

Agents seized approximately more than 3,800 ecstasy/methamphetamine tablets (685 grams), over 200 grams of marijuana, 33 grams of THC oil, one gram of powder cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, and three firearms.

Antwine was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy/methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.