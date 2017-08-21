Man kidnaps, then abandons, infant under bridge

(MINDEN PRESS-HERALD) An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in an alleged kidnapping that resulted in a two-month-old baby boy being found under a bridge Monday morning.

Kyshaun Wilson, 25, is facing aggravated kidnapping charges after he reportedly took the child from a home in Minden around 3 a.m. Monday and left it under the La. Hwy. 371 bridge over Interstate 20.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said after Wilson left the child, he got a ride to Shreveport. Once in Shreveport, Wilson reportedly told someone what had just occurred and they contacted Shreveport Police.

Shreveport Police detained Wilson while Minden Police searched for the child, which was located around 7 a.m.

EMS transported to child to Minden Medical Center to be checked out.

Wilson is expected to be extradited to Minden to face the kidnapping charges….By Bruce Franklin