Man killed after hitting fallen tree in Caddo Parish identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was killed after his vehicle hit a fallen tree in Caddo Parish has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as 64-year-old Garry M. Brantly, of Shreveport.

Brantly died shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle struck a tree that had fallen across the 5100 block of Blanchard Rd.

Brantly was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.