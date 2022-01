SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was killed in a head-on collision Thursday night on E. Kings Highway was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Jerome Washington, 57, of Shreveport died just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday when his sedan collided with an SUV driving the opposite direction on E. Kings Highway.

Washington died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. An autopsy has been ordered.