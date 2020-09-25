Man killed in south Caddo Parish crash identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was killed in a head-on crash in south Caddo Parish earlier this week has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as 95-year-old Justin David, 95, of Shreveport.

David was driving southbound in the 9500 block of State Hwy 1 around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when his Honda Civic swerved into the northbound lane and hit a Mercedes.

David was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner.

The accident remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.

