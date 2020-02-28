Man officially charged with capital murder in slaying of ETX deputy after extradition from Shreveport

Gregory Dewayne Newson, 47, is now formally charged in Panola County, Texas, in the shooting death of 28-year-old Deputy Christopher Dickerson, 28, early on the morning of New Year’s Eve 2019. (Photo courtesy: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office)

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – Capital murder charges have been formally filed against the Shreveport accused in the murder of a Panola County deputy after he was extradited on Thursday.

Panola County Sheriffs Deputy Christopher Dickerson was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, December 31, 2019. (Source: Panola County Sheriff’s Office)

47-year-old Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused in the shooting death of Deputy Christopher Dickerson, 28, back on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities say Newson abruptly jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire when Deputy Dickerson pulled him over. Investigators believe the wounded deputy was able to return fire before Newson fled the scene.

Newson was captured about an hour later in Shreveport after a police chase ended with him crashing and attempting to flee before a police K9 took him into custody. In addition to gunshot wounds, Newson had a punctured lung and broken ribs from the crash.

Under Texas law, Newson can only face life without parole or the death penalty if he is convicted.

Newson is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail on $3 million bond. While the case will be prosecuted in Panola County, Gregg County prosecutor April Sikes has been sworn in to assisting the Panola County District Attorney’s Office in the case.

Dickerson’s death prompted a national, and even international, show of support from local police and organizations. Forces from across the country sent their condolences to the Dickerson family and the New York Yankees sent flowers to be put at his gravesite.

