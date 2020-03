A man charged in the 2014 death of another man pleads guilty in Caddo District Court.

Derrick Jevonne Thomas, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in connection with the April 11, 2014 murder of 31-year-old Tyrone Youngblood, 31, following an ongoing dispute.

Thomas was sentenced to 25 years at hard labor, a sentence agreed to after consultation with the family of the victim.