Man pleads guilty to domestic battery, weapons charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher Johnson 05.09.19_1557437357972.PNG.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of domestic abuse battery and felony possession of a firearm has pleaded guilty. 

On Wednesday, 47-year-old Christopher Lamar Johnson admitted he was guilty as charged in Caddo District Court.

Johnson was involved in a domestic altercation Sept. 29, 2018, where he hit his girlfriend with a cell phone and attempted to leave after the incident. 

When police arrived, they discovered that Johnson had a firearm hidden in his work clothes in a duffle bag.

Johnson has extensive violent criminal history including an illegal discharge of a firearm conviction in 2007 and an attempted manslaughter conviction in 1992.

Johnson faces a sentence of up to 20 years at hard labor for the firearm possession conviction and up to six months on the domestic abuse battery conviction.  He did not enter into a plea agreement and the state intends to seek the maximum sentence on each conviction. 

A sentencing hearing for Johnson has been set for June 18.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Don't Miss