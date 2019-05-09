Man pleads guilty to domestic battery, weapons charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of domestic abuse battery and felony possession of a firearm has pleaded guilty.

On Wednesday, 47-year-old Christopher Lamar Johnson admitted he was guilty as charged in Caddo District Court.

Johnson was involved in a domestic altercation Sept. 29, 2018, where he hit his girlfriend with a cell phone and attempted to leave after the incident.

When police arrived, they discovered that Johnson had a firearm hidden in his work clothes in a duffle bag.

Johnson has extensive violent criminal history including an illegal discharge of a firearm conviction in 2007 and an attempted manslaughter conviction in 1992.

Johnson faces a sentence of up to 20 years at hard labor for the firearm possession conviction and up to six months on the domestic abuse battery conviction. He did not enter into a plea agreement and the state intends to seek the maximum sentence on each conviction.

A sentencing hearing for Johnson has been set for June 18.