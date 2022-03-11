SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were saved by firefighters in a house fire at a north Shreveport home on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Plano St. just after 2:30 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke billowing from the front door and under the eaves of the single-family home in Lakeside. A sitter called for help before trying to assist a disabled man out of the home.

Firefighters found both collapsed inside, unconscious and not breathing. Both were given CPR and transported to the hospital. Rescue workers managed to get a pulse on both the man and the woman, but they remained unconscious by the time they were taken by EMS. Officials say they believe both suffered from heavy smoke inhalation.

It took the crew of 26 firefighters 32 minutes to put out the blaze. They say the home suffered heavy damage and appears to be a total loss.

Officials say the fire appeared to begin in the kitchen, which sustained heavy fire damage. Smoke damage was also observed throughout the home and the garage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.