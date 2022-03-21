NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man was seriously injured while trying to save his pets from inside his burning home early Monday morning.

According to the Natchitoches Fire Department, first responders were called to the scene in the 200 block of Eight Mile Loop in Oak Grove near Natchitoches at around 7:41 a.m and arrived to find the mobile home on fire.

Alexander Trichel was taken by EMS from the scene to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with second and third-degree burns to his back.

The fire department says Trichel was injured trying to save the animals in his home. Some of the pets were rescued, but sadly others perished in the fire, which destroyed the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.