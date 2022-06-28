SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a crash in the Sunset Acres neighborhood that left a man in critical condition.

Just before 8:00 p.m., police and emergency medical services were called to the intersection of Jewella Ave. and W 70th St. Officers say they believe the man was speeding south on Jewella Ave when he hit the median and crossed into the northbound lanes, then hit a tree.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe he may have suffered from a medical emergency that caused him to crash. The cause is still under investigation.

Traffic is slowed through the area while officers work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.