Man shot in foot arrested for filing a false report

A Bossier City man has been arrested for falsely reporting a shooting.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Joannes St.

When officers arrived they found a man, identified as 28-year-old Alexander Dennis, with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Dennis was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

Dennis initially told officers that he was shot by another person. After further investigation, officers found evidence that Dennis shot himself in the foot.

Dennis was cited for filing a false report.