SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say two people are being detained for questioning and they are looking for a third after a man was shot multiple times in the Pine Hill Estates neighborhood in North Shreveport Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Downing St. between Bond Dr. and Redstone St.

Police say a 24-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in what appears to have been a dispute with at least one other person, possibly two. That disagreement ended with one of them opening fire and shooting the victim multiple times. Police believe the victim may have also opened fire.

Two cars were also hit by gunfire, according to officers on the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene investigators are combing the scene for evidence and talking to witnesses.

In addition to the two people taken to Shreveport Police Headquarters for questioning, officers are looking for a third person they want to question in connection with the shooting.

No names have been released.

