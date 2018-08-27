Man shot while walking in Shreveport neighborhood

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Police are investigating a late night shooting which sent one man to the hospital. Officers say it happened just before midnight on Sunday near the 4300 block of Long Street.

The victim tells investigators he was walking and heard gunshots. When he realized he was shot, he started running and collapsed in a driveway on the 4000 block of Emerson Avenue.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, contact Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.