TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was struck and killed by a train Monday afternoon in Texarkana.

Texarkana, Arkansas police say it happened around 2:47 p.m. at the train crossing at Seibert St. and Ferguson St.

According to TAPD, the unidentified black male was walking across the rail crossing, then turned and walked west in the center of the train tracks. The Union Pacific conductor sounded the train horn numerous times and activated their emergency stopping system, but the man was ultimately struck by the train.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.