Man suspected of killing New Orleans talent agent confesses to TV station

NEW ORLEANS - WDSU - A man accused of killing a New Orleans talent agent turned himself into police Monday night, officials said. Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Tyrone Fountain.

According to investigators, Marla Belin, who represented local musicians, died Friday after being beaten and robbed on Dec. 17. Marla Belin had been hospitalized since the attack and was taken off life support, according to her friend, Lani Ramos. Ramos said Belin was a breast cancer survivor who advocated for New Orleans musicians.

"She just wanted to continue that in her life because that was her life’s work in supporting the music here in New Orleans,” Ramos said.

New Orleans police identified Fountain as a suspect the day after the attack, describing the case as a simple robbery involving a struggle over the victim’s purse. An initial police report also said that “the suspect body slammed the victim to the ground, slammed her head on the concrete several times and then struck her in the face. The suspect fled the location with the victim's purse.”

