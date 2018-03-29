Man using cloned bank cards to withdraw thousands of dollars

Bossier authorities need your help identifying a man is who using cloned bank cards to withdraw

large amounts of cash from local ATM’s.

The suspect withdrew several thousands of dollars at various ATM’s in Bossier City and

Shreveport using multiple cloned bank cards containing financial information of other individuals.

Detectives believe the man may have obtained the victims’ information with a skimmer.

They also suspect the man is behind a series of bogus text messages that say they are from the

recipients’ bank and request the PIN to their bank card.

Investigators want to remind you that a financial institution would never contact a customer and

ask for a PIN.

The suspect is described as a white male and is seen in one ATM security camera photo wearing a

ball cap and what appears to be a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at

(318) 424-4100 or visit www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.