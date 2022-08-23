BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel.

Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a material witness in the trial of DeWayne Willie Watkins since a warrant was issued for his arrest in June, but police had not had any luck in finding him. On Monday, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office requested assistance from the public as jury selection in the Watkins trial was getting underway.

Less than 24 hours later, Bossier City officers were handcuffing Dorch after finding him in a room at the David Motel on Benton Road. He was booked into the Bossier City Jail as a fugitive out of Caddo Parish on the material witness warrant and transferred to the Caddo Parish Correctional Center early Tuesday afternoon.

No bond has been set.

Dorch was among the witnesses investigators believe was aware of the murders in Shreveport of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose and allegedly knew Watkins was involved. The first-degree murder trial was placed on hold Tuesday after Watkins tested positive for COVID-19.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Monday.