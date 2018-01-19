Man wanted for night club stabbing surrendered to authorities

A man wanted in connection with a mid-December stabbing at a downtown Shreveport nightclub surrendered himself to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office this morning.

Back on December 17, 2017 just after 4:15 am, Shreveport Police responded to the 400 block of Spring Street to the Sand Bar night club on reports of a large fight. When officers arrived they found 25-year-old Matthew Scontrino and 45-year old Frederick Fuggins suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds. Both men were transported to University Health Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit were called to the scene. After speaking with the victims and witnesses detectives learned that there was a fight at the night club and the two victims were attempting to deescalate the situation when the suspect stabbed both of the men with an unknown object. Through evidence collected from the scene and witness and victim interviews detectives identified the alleged suspect as Phillip Yong, 23, of the 1100 block of Len Street in Bossier City. Investigators procured a warrant for Yong’s arrest charging him with Attempted Second Degree Murder. His bond is $50,000.00.

On January 18, 2018 just before 11:30 am, Yong arrived at Caddo Correctional Center and surrendered himself to deputies. After being notified of his surrender, Violent Crimes investigators charged Yong with an additional count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery, both stemming from the December 17, 2017 stabbing. He remains at Caddo Correctional Center without bond.