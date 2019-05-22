Man who refused to leave Highland home taken into custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who refused to come out of a Highland neighborhood home after reportedly firing a shot into the ceiling during a domestic argument has been taken into custody.

Shreveport police, a crisis negotiation team and agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Office were all called to the home on E. Jordan Street near Rex Avenue after receiving reports of an armed man there around 10:30 a.m.

Anthony Baker, Jr., 25, surrendered to police just before 2 p.m., after tear gas was fired into the house.

According to SPD Police Cpl. Marcus Hines, it all started with an argument between Baker and a female in the home. There were also three children in the home at the time, but Hines says the woman and children were all able to leave unharmed before police arrived.

When officers arrived on the scene, Hines says Baker was hiding in the attic. A crisis negotiation team was called in, but attempts to establish communication with Baker were unsuccessful.

Baker was taken to an ambulance waiting on scene for treatment of the effects from the tear gas. It’s not clear yet whether he will be taken to jail or to the hospital, but Hines says charges are pending.

