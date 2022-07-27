SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAl/KMSS) – A new law will affect Shreveport pet owners and their animals. City Council passed a mandatory spay and neuter ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting.

The ordinance is to reduce the overpopulation of animals in the parish and the euthanasia rate at the shelter.

The mandatory sterilization ordinance passed unanimously, with only councilman Jerry Bowman absent from the meeting. Councilman John Nickelson proposed the ordinance based on the parish’s recently passed spay and neuter ordinance.

Commissioner John-Paul Young addressed the council, saying the overpopulation of stray animals is mainly concentrated in city limits rather than the parish. He says it’s important to join the legislation.

Young says animal services takes in thousands of animals each year, and they’ve done a great job reducing the number of intakes by shipping them to other rescues. However, around shelters euthanize 500 animals each year.

“It’s a very difficult and emotionally taxing job to be one of the staff at our animal services facility who must take in a dog, care for its diseases, give it treats, comfort, and love so it can be adopted. Then, if it isn’t adopted, they have to put it down. This is a big strain on animal services at the parish,” said Paul Young.

The penalty will be impounding the animal, with the parish taking on the cost of spaying and neutering through Robinson’s Rescue before returning the animal to the owner. Exemptions include show animals, certain medical conditions, breeding permits, and if a pet accidentally escapes but has their tags and is microchipped.

The ordinance is only in effect for two years to give the parish plenty of time to see how effective it is to reduce intakes before it becomes permanent.