Manpower and Benton Mayor to partner with NWLA food bank for drive-thru food distribution

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Manpower and Benton Mayor Shelly Horton Jr. announced Wednesday that they are collaborating to host a mobile food distribution for the residents of Benton suffering from food insecurity. 

According to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, the outdoor drive-thru food distribution will be held on Thursday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Benton United Methodist Church on 4615 Palmetto Road.

The event will allow food recipients to remain in their car, and volunteers will place food items in the truck to keep social distancing. Manpower and Mayor Horton Jr. say they are expecting about 100 cars will show up to receive food.

