Man’s body recovered from Anderson Island bayou

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The body of a man has been recovered from a bayou in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday SPD and the Shreveport Fire Department received a call about a body that was seen floating in the bayou north of Sevier St. and CE Galloway Blvd.

Officers and fire personnel were able to recover the man’s body.

A preliminary information shows that there are no signs of foul play and that it appears to be a drowning.

Back on Jan. 6 SPD received a missing person report relative to a man who went missing at this same location after going fishing. Officers and fire personnel found a capsized canoe and the man’s personal belongings but the man was not located at that time.

The man’s body has been released to the Caddo Parish Corner’s Office. Identification has not been made at this time.