Mansfield Elementary, Middle Schools shift to virtual learning after students exhibit flu-like symptoms

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mansfield Elementary and Mansfield Middle Schools have shifted to virtual learning after a large number of students exhibited flu-like symptoms.

According to DeSoto Parish Schools, students in grades Pre K throug 8th grade were notified that starting Thursday, Oct. 22 they will transition to remote learning due to the recent increased number of symptomatic and close contact students.

Students will remain virtual-only through Monday, Oct. 26, and will return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Superintendent Clay Corley said, “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of school administration, our school nurse, and district staff for identifying trends that caused us to take this precautionary step. While our confirmed number of COVID cases among students and staff at both schools remains extremely low, we believe it is in the best interest of our students to pause in-person learning until we have identified the illness associated with the symptoms we are seeing.”

A free drive-thru COVID-19 and Flu testing site will be offered for all staff, students, and families between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, October 23 at the school campus.

Corley said, “We encourage our families to take advantage of this opportunity. By participating in this testing opportunity, students and families can help us better determine how to address the issue moving forward. We are very appreciative of the cooperation, patience, and understanding of our families. While student learning is our number one responsibility, our number one priority remains the health and safety of our students, staff, and families.”

