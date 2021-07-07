Mansfield PD dispatcher charged, accused of malfeasance in office

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A dispatcher that worked for the Mansfield Police Department has been charged, accused of unlawfully accessing law enforcement sensitive information and releasing it for personal financial gain.

According to Louisiana State Police, 23-year-old Destiny Allen of Mansfield is charged with malfeasance in office.

On July 1, LSP CID-BFO received a complaint alleging that Allen was unlawfully accessing law enforcement sensitive information by utilizing the National Crime Information Center and the Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.

LSP says further investigation confirmed that Allen performed the inquiries through NCIC and LLETS for subjects not related to criminal justice reasons. It was revealed that she would release law enforcement information for personal financial gain.

As a result of the investigation and information obtained, Allen was booked into the DeSoto Parish Jail. This remains an active investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

State troopers say the public plays an important role in identifying suspects involved in criminal activity and is urged to report this activity to law enforcement.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.