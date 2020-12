SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond were back on the streets Monday, knocking on doors in Queensborough to talk with residents about the latest spike in violent crime.

So far this week, SPD has responded to three fatal shootings in three different areas of the city. An 18-year-old found shot in the street in Allendale early Friday morning, a 22-year-old shot in an argument at a gas station at Jewella and Greenwood Rd., and a 22-year-old shot on Pines Road in West Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Another shooting later Sunday evening in Cedar Grove left two women wounded.