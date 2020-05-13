Many mayor says town will not enforce Gov. Edwards’ new proclamation

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Kenneth Freeman said the Town of Many will not enforce Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new proclamation.

According to Mayor Kenneth Freeman, the town’s proclamation dealing with the coronavirus will expire Friday, May 15.

Freeman said in his letter that he and other citizens understand the dangers of COVID-19 and that he has no plans to issue additional restrictions.

In the last three (3) months of federal, local and state proclamations, I think that we, the

people, fully understand the risk and dangers of the Corona Virus. I believe we also

understand what measures we must take to protect ourselves, family and community from

this risk and danger.

The Governor, for the last three (3) months has not enforced his proclamation relying on

local governments and most of all citizens voluntarily adhering to his proclamation.

After Friday, May 15th,the City of Many will not actively enforce the Governor’s

proclamation and will instead rely on our citizens to take what measures they know will

protect themselves, family and community from this disease.

If you feel you need to shelter at home, that is your choice. Please continue to do so.

However, for those who choose to resume life as “normal”, I strongly advise you to wear

masks and practice social distancing and regularly wash your hands.

For our local merchants who choose to open their establishments, I strongly encourage you

to have your employees who have direct contact with your customers to wear a mask at all

times, sanitize counters after each customer, sanitize shopping buggies after each use,

maintain the screen between your clerks and your customers and finally practice social

distancing.

Ken

