MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re in the market for some new bling, chances are you won’t find the best deal from a stranger hocking their wares from their car.

But it appears someone is doing just that around the Sabine Parish town of Many recently, prompting the police department to share a warning for residents about a man going around town selling costume jewelry and passing it off as the real deal.

“Buyer beware,” the police department shared the information in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Complaints of a man selling fake jewelry in town. If you see a man in a small white SUV selling jewelry, it is costume jewelry, not real gold. If you see this individual, contact us immediately.”

The Many Police Department can be reached at (318) 256-5617.