Mardi Gras parades canceled in Shreveport after city decides not to issue permits due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport has decided against issuing permits for first-quarter parades, including Mardi Gras, due to the public health risks associated with the coronavirus.

On Wednesday Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the decision due to Shreveport seeing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Mayor Perkins said, “We’re all anxious to see life return to normal, and with news of vaccines on the horizon, there is light at the end of the tunnel. But that light is still months away, and we have to protect lives right now. With Shreveport experiencing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it would be unwise and irresponsible to permit large community gatherings, like parades, that lead to considerable viral spread and endanger the lives of area residents.”

Shreveport enters this third COVD-19 wave and the holiday season in a vulnerable position.

Region 7’s prior plateau was elevated, making the area more susceptible to significant spread. Therefore, the mayor and other public health officials are urging everyone to exercise extreme caution during the holiday season.

This Thanksgiving, families are advised to celebrate with their immediate households, eat and mingle outdoors, wear masks, wash hands frequently, deliver meals to at-risk family members, and please avoid densely packed Black Friday shopping crowds.