Mardi Gras season underway

Preparations for Mardi Gras started with planning months ago.

Lisa Tike says, “We started ordering our boxes and make sure we have everything in line, so that when Mardi Gras season starts we’re ready to start rolling.”

Lilah’s Bakery in Shreveport rolled out 250 king cakes in just 24 hours.

“We start working about 6am. My husband went to bed last night after 12:30.

Their first year they sold 70 king cakes and fast forward 10 years and in 2017 they sold 12,000. They were once a full service bakery, but now they only sale Mardi Gras cakes.

“We open in January and close when Mardi Gras is over.”

According to Tike they only work at the bakery two months out of the year.

“Last year my husband and I worked about the same number of hours that you would work if you were working 40 hours a week for an entire year with no vacation.”

The Krewe of Centaur is also kicking off Mardi Gras season this weekend with Twelfth Night.

Krewe Captain Brian Hammons says the community needs to get ready for this year’s Centaur parade. Last year 500,000 people showed up and this year country music superstar Trace Adkins is the grand marshal.

“Get out there early. You got to get that spot. You know a lot of people camp out overnight in Shreve City. Line up on the interstate when they open the gates to get on Clyde Fant Parkway.”