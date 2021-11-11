Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City set to start taking sports bets Friday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City is set to start taking sports bets Friday pending customary regulatory approvals, according to a statement released Thursday.

The company plans to officially open The Sportsbook at Margaritaville with a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m., making it the second casino in Shreveport-Bossier to offer sports betting since it became legal in June. Horseshoe Casino was the first casino in the area to become licensed by the state and started taking sports wagers on October 31.

After opening, Margaritaville says The Sportsbook will be open to accepting bets seven days a week.

“We are excited to welcome all sports to The Sportsbook at Margaritaville,” Margaritaville Vice President General Manager Barry Regula said in a statement. “We will offer more ways to bet and more ways to win, and we look forward to becoming a destination for fans of all sports.”

All 20 of the state’s casinos and racetracks, including the remaining three in Shreveport-Bossier, are expected to eventually get authorization to begin taking sports wagers because they have already met the requirements for suitability and background checks. Those that do not will take longer to be verified through the investigative and regulatory process.

The Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, owned by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and is not regulated by the state, began taking spots wagers on October 6.