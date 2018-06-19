Margaritaville set to be acquired

Margaritaville announces it’s being acquired by a larger company.

The senior vice president of Margaritaville said it’s like being drafted into the big leagues of casino gaming and it will be good for employees and customers.

The resort casino soon be acquired by one of the largest gaming operators in the world, Penn National, for a deal valued at $376-million. Vici Properties will acquire the real estate.

“It’s a great deal for our guests, for our team members, and for the community. Penn is a big national operator. We’ll finally be a part of a larger company that can compete with the other large companies that operate in this area,” said Barry Regula, senior vice president of Margaritaville Resort Casino.

He said it will allow employees to move up and guests to move around to visit the 40 different Penn National locations.

“It’s great for the community because Penn has the where-with-all to continue to improve and develop our resort property in Bossier City,” Regula said.

He also spoke about the new state law that allows riverboats to move to land, saying only a small line separates the casino area that’s over water. Under the new law they’ll be looking into expanding.

“For us it allows us to manage gaming positions not square footage. There’s a lot of games that are larger footprints. There are other things that we don’t have such as a poker room that are a low yield per square foot that now we can look at,” Regula said.

Now under a bigger company, with laws on their side, Regula said they will continue to grow in Bossier City.

Margaritaville employs more than 1,050 people.