MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall is giving away sand and sandbags to residents Monday afternoon as severe weather and the potential for flash flooding move into the ArkLaTex.

Starting at 1 p.m. Monday at Airport Park, Marshall residents can pick up 10 bags each to fill. Anyone requesting a sandbag must have proof of residency.

Contact the Support Services Department at 903-935-7920 with any questions.