Marion Co. chosen to participate in mobile COVID-19 vaccine pilot program

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Marion County is among five Texas counties that have been chosen by Gov. Greg Abbott to participate in a program designed to increase accessibility to the coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday Gov. Abbott launched the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas.

NEW: The State of Texas has launched the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program to ramp up #COVID19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas of the Lone Star State.@TDEM @TXMilitary https://t.co/sbxZp5NwAx pic.twitter.com/p96hCU6yuF — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 27, 2021

Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur issued this statement:

“Many hours of planning have been worked in anticipation for this event. I would like to thank the Governor and staff, Sheriff David Capps, Marion County Commissioners Court, Texas National Guard, TDEM, and Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker for their invaluable assistance to the citizens of Marion County.”