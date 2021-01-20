Marion Co. judge confirms 20th COVID-19 death, over 30 new positive cases

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Marion County Judge Hon. Leward J. LaFleur has confirmed the 20th coronavirus death and 32 new positive cases since last week.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, here is the latest COVID-19 data for Marion Co. as of Wednesday, Jan. 20:

Cumulative cases – 288

Fatalities – 20

Recoveries – 299

Active cases – 86

LaFleur encourages Marion County residents to continue to practice healthy, sanitary habits including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after

going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or

sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with

at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray

or wipe.

Wear a face mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

If anyone is experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler, or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14days, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Be sure to call before going to your doctor or an emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

Local information can be found on The County website www.co.marion.tx.us.