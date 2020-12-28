Marion Co. judge in quarantine, working from home after wife tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas county judge will be working from home for the next ten days after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released by Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur, his wife, Brooke, is doing well and only has minimal symptoms.

“In the anticipation of this, I fully prepared early on in the pandemic to work from home and will be doing so for the next 10 days out of the abundance of caution,” said LaFleur, who also said he is not currently showing any signs or symptoms.

Unless he does develop symptoms, the judge said he was advised no test is necessary as long as he remains quarantined at home.

“They have people who need testing and treatment and at this point, I don’t want to get in the way of someone who needs it,” he told KTAL.

At this time, LaFleur says he is not aware of anyone else quarantining in local or county government as a result of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

LaFleur has encouraged residents to continue observing social distancing and following other safety protocols throughout the outbreak, even handing out free medical masks to residents and businesses in May.

Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 data shows Marion has the fewest reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northeast Texas, with 199 as of Sunday. The county has reported 17 deaths due to the coronavirus. There are currently nine active cases, which is below the threshold of 20 that allows counties to be exempt from Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order requiring face masks. Marion County qualified and was approved for the exemption in September.