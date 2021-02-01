Marion Co. mourns loss of Pct. 2 Commissioner Joe McKnight

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Marion County is mourning the loss of Precinct 2 Commissioner Joe McKnight.

According to Marion Co. Judge Leward LaFleur, Commissioner McKnight passed away Sunday after battling cancer.

Funeral arrangements for McKnight are pending.

Judge LaFleur issued this statement on Monday:

A true son of Marion County, Commissioner of Precinct 2, Joe McKnight passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, after a courageous fight against cancer.

Joe was a dedicated public servant with no agenda other than making Marion County, his lifelong home, a better place for everyone. He truly cared for his constituents and for all of us who call Marion County home.

Commissioner McKnight was a friend and mentor. When a friend and mentor passes away it’s hard to find the words to describe the difference he made in my life. But when most everything a man has done to make a difference for our community is a matter of public record, their story becomes easier to tell! I will tell that story often as we move forward to build on the foundation that Joe helped construct.

Marion County will not be the same without him but we take solace in the knowledge that we live in a better community because of Joe and his service to the people of Marion County.

Joe … you will be missed! Funeral services are pending with Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson.

We pray for the McKnight family and may God wrap them in the warmth and love.

Respectfully,

Leward J. LaFleur