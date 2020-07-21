Marion County confirms 3rd COVID-19 death, 3 new cases

Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur announced an initiative Monday aimed at ensuring that the health and safety of residents and visitors are a top priority as the state of Texas begins to re-open for business.

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A third COVID-19 death and three more positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Marion County, Texas.

According to Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur, the county’s total as of Tuesday, July 21 now stands at 111, with three deaths and 35 recoveries. There are also 73 active COVID-19 cases.

Health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with the county’s newest victim of the virus, as well as with anyone who interacted with this individual if they believe they may be at risk of infection.

Marion County residents are reminded to continue to practice healthy, sanitary habits including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

You can find more information on Marion County’s website www.co.marion.tx.us

General information regarding COVID-19 can be found at:

For CDC information click here

For the Texas Department of State Health Service click here

