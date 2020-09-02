Marion County creates time capsule and asks for donations

JEFFERSON, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can be make history in Marion County this month by leaving something behind for future generations to uncover.

The Marion County Judge is collecting donations for a time capsule.

“Nothing in particular, but something that may be interesting 100 years from. I’ve had several people say we should put a mask in there because of the ongoing pandemic and a cell phone with charger in there,” said Leward LaFleur, Marion County Judge.

LaFleur said donations will become public records for future Jefferson residents. The time capsule will be buried into the cornerstone of the newly renovated Marion County Courthouse, not to be opened for at least a century to 150 years.

“There was one there previously and we want to keep the tradition going. Hopefully in 100 years somebody can open it up and say, ‘Wow, this is from a completely different time,’ and actually hold a tangible object,” LaFleur said.

In 2019, a time capsule that was buried inside the courthouse cornerstone a century ago was opened to the public. It included Civil War-era coins and newspaper publications. However, most of the items inside the capsule were damaged because of various flooding events in Jefferson’s history.

LaFleur says they’ve learned from the past for this time capsule.

“So it’ll be in this bag that’s inside another bag,” LaFleur said.

The time capsule will also celebrate the opening of the restored courthouse. The restoration project is set to be complete by the end of October.

LaFleur said the first item has been donated. It’s a $2 bill from 2013, marking the 100th anniversary of the courthouse, and with President Thomas Jefferson on the front, a callback to the name of the city.

They’re looking to have all the donations in by September 15. Call the Marion County Clerk’s office at (903) 665-3971 to donate.