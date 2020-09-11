The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Marion County granted exemption on face masks

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Marion County, Texas has been granted an exemption on face masks.

Earlier this week Judge Leward Lefleur filed an exemption from Gov. Greg Abbott’s GA-29 executive order on face masks.

On Friday Judge Lefleur announced that the exemption was granted.

Lefleur encouraged residents to continue observing social distancing, following other safety protocols and continuing to pray.

The judge also reminded everyone that schools do fall under different rules when it comes to face masks.

