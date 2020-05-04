Marion County judge launches “C.L.E.A.N.” initiative to promote safe reopening for businesses

Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur announced an initiative Monday aimed at ensuring that the health and safety of residents and visitors are a top priority as the state of Texas begins to re-open for business.

MARION COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur announced an initiative Monday aimed at ensuring that the health and safety of residents and visitors are a top priority as the state of Texas begins to re-open for business.

“Life has changed since the Coronavirus,” LaFleur said in a statement announcing the initiative. “Our residents and visitors need to feel safe and secure in Marion County. With help from Governor Abbott’s resources, we developed a customized program, the C.L.E.A.N. Initiative, to promote a safe and healthy environment in Marion County.”

According to the news release, the C.L.E.A.N. Initiative is a voluntary checklist for Marion County businesses to adopt as Texas begins to re-open under the guidance of Governor Abbott.

The 5 letter acronym stands for:

C – Cover your mouth and nose with mask especially when sick

L – Learn proper hygiene, and how germs are spread

E – Eliminate Germs Through Wash Stations and/or Readily Available Hand Sanitizer

A – Awareness of Self Health and How to Prevent the Spread of Germs

N – New Guidelines for Dealing with Future Viruses/Epidemics

“As American citizens our freedom comes with responsibility. The people can do far more than any government is capable of. That is why our office is empowering the people of Marion County with the C.L.E.A.N. Initiative. Expectations are greater than ever before, and as such we must be cleaner than ever before. This is a team effort, and I urge all businesses to participate,” said LaFleur.

Judge LaFleur says his office will be delivering C.L.E.A.N. Initiative information packets to all businesses prior to the scheduled virtual workshops from Tuesday, May 5 through Friday, May 7.

All workshops will be available on Zoom. Links can be found below. Businesses can also contact Judge LaFleur’s office at 903-665-3261.

For businesses interested in attending the virtual workshops, the following dates and times are:

LaFleur said there are now 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 15 in Marion County, with one considered recovered.

