Marion County judge reports 181 positive COVID cases, 15 deaths

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Marion County Judge Hon. Leward J. LaFleur has confirmed a total of 181 positive coronavirus cases, 15 deaths, 158 recoveries, and eight active cases.

According to Judge LaFleur, people at higher risk for serious complications are those with underlying health conditions and with people over the age of 65. Health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with this confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual if they believe they may be at risk of infection.

“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus. Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets,” said LaFleur.

“Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.”

Marion County residents are reminded to continue to practice healthy, sanitary habits including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wear a face mask when social distancing cannot be achieved. If you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler, or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Be sure to call before going to your doctor or an emergency department to prevent any potential spread. Local information can be found on The County website www.co.marion.tx.us