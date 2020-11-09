Marion County Sheriff’s office asking for help to find man seen in area who is missing from Kentucky

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 30-year-old man from Kentucky who was recently seen in the county.

Benjamin Cowley is listed as being missing from St. Matthew, Kentucky. He is a white man who has red hair, is 5-9 and weighs about 160 pounds, said information from sheriff’s office. He drives a 2001 tan four-door Taurus with Kentucky license plates 796TUZ.

Cowley was seen on Nov. 4 in the Johnson Creek Camping area.

Those who believe they have seen or talked to Cowley are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-665-3961.