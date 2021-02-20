Marshall: Cases of water to be distributed to be distributed at noon Saturday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Beginning at Noon Saturday, the City of Marshall will distribute cases of bottled water to Marshall Water System customers affected by the winter storm.

The distribution will be held in the large parking lot of the former Good Shepherd Life Center at 612 S. Grove Street across from the Main Fire Station.

There will be one case per family at a home address, and residents will need to show a copy of their Texas Driver’s License or a City of Marshall water bill.

The City has obtained a number of cases of bottled water for water customers who have not water, and are exploring other sources of water while Water System repairs are in progress.

On Saturday morning, the City of Marshall was advised of additional residents who lack water pressure or have no water.

Public Works crews will be working continuously on Saturday and Sunday to diagnose and repair service line breaks in the following areas: 300 block of Pinecrest, 300 block of Benita Drive, 600 block of S. Grove Street, 400 block of Mark Street, 300 block of Albemarle, 300 block of Stephens, corner of Sanford & Grafton, and corner of Scoggins & West Houston.

In addition to breaks, Marshall Public Works employees have attributed pressure problems to many smaller distribution system issues and private buildings and residences.

Identifying these locations is made more challenging due to the current weather conditions and snow accumulation on the ground.

Currently, the city’s asking those with water to assist other citizens in need, and if they see a break not listed previously, to report it to the Public Works Department at (903) 935-4487, and is also asking citizens who have water are asked to conserve it and refrain from activities that require large amounts of water.

Also, Marshall wants to remind citizens that the city remains under a city-wide Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), and the City reminds all citizens to continue to boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption.