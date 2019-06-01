Marshall citizens voice concerns at town hall meeting

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS)- For the first time in more than a decade, Marshall citizens get a chance to voice their concerns about issues plaguing their city. Here’s how elected officials plan to tackle them

One by one, Marshall citizens approach the podium sharing concerns, frustrations, and hope for the future.

“As a person who lives in Marshall. Everybody wants their voice to be heard. So, this is a perfect start,” said Sheila Henderson, Resident.

Elected officials held a town hall meeting at Marshall Junior High to help determine the city’s path toward growth and a better quality of life.

Some of the topics discussed were infrastructure, economic development, and activities for kids. “There’s no place for kids to go here in Marshall. There’s really nothing for the older people to do either,” said Herbert White, Resident.

During the meeting, city leaders jotted down each person’s ideas as a roadmap to guide the future of the city from vision to reality.

“Today we should have a five-year map, a two-year map and a 10-year map of where we’re going to be, and each one of our city staff and department head will be tasked with finishing action items on our list,” said Larry Hurta, Marshall Mayor.

City leaders say the plan will be developed this month, starting with building infrastructure. The money to fund the project will come from loans.

“We’re trying to fine-tune things, so we’re combing through our budget. So we may be able to reach to five-million dollars. We will earmark certain allocations to each one f these things,” said Larry Hurta, Marshall Mayor.

Residents hope this meeting will be the catalyst to make Marshall the ideal place to live, do business, visit and attend school.

If you missed the meeting and have ideas you would like to share. Here’s a link to the city website.