MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall City Council will consider adopting a teen curfew at its regular meeting Thursday evening.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth proposed the new ordinance and is expected to give a presentation to the council before Thursday’s vote. According to a draft of the proposed ordinance, juveniles 17 and younger would be subject to a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Under the proposed ordinance, juveniles, their parents, or employers found to be in violation of the curfew or allowing the law to be violated can be cited and fined up to $500.

The proposed curfew comes in the wake of a spate of violent crime in the East Texas City, including two homicides. A juvenile was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Marshall City Park in February.

The following would constitute violations of the curfew:

A minor commits an offense if he remains in any public place or on the premises of any establishment within the city during curfew hours.

A parent of a minor commits an offense if he knowingly permits or by insufficient control allows the minor to remain in any public place or on the premises of any establishment within the city during curfew hours.

The owner, operator or any employee of an establishment commits an offense if he knowingly allows a minor to remain upon the premises of the establishment during curfew hours.

Any teen who violates the ordinance three or more times within a 24-month period would be subject to appropriate action in juvenile court.

The ordinance allows exceptions to the curfew in the following cases:

Accompanied by the parent

On an errand in the direction of the minor’s parent and was using a direct route

In a motor vehicle involved in interstate travel

Engaged in an employment activity, including but not limited to newspaper delivery, and was using a direct route

Involved in an emergency

On the sidewalk abutting the minor’s residence or abutting the residence of a next-door neighbor if the neighbor did not complain to the police officer about the minor’s presence

Attending an official school or religious activity or returning home by a direct route from an official school or religious activity

Exercising First Amendment rights protected by the United States Constitution, such as the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech and the right of assembly

Married or had been married or had disabilities of minority removed in accordance with V.T.C.A., Family Code § 31.001 et seq

If a teen is found breaking curfew but was doing something that falls under the exceptions can be taken to the police station where a parent or guardian can pick them up.