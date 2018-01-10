Breaking News
Edwards urges calm as coronavirus case reported in Louisiana

Marshall City Manager announces plan to retire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Marshall 01.10.18_1515620662542.PNG.jpg

Marshall City Manager Lisa Agnor has announced her intention to retire, effective April 15, 2018.  

Agnor has been with the city for 15 and-a-half years, and was appointed as City Manager in April 2015. Prior to that, she served as City Secretary/Director of Finance. 

Agnor holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and is a Certified Public Accountant.  

Agnor said, “I feel like now is the right time for me to make this move. My daughter is expecting her second child soon and I want to be able to spend more time with my family and grandchildren. It has been such an honor to serve in this position and I look forward to assisting the City Commission in the months ahead with this transition. 

The Marshall City Commission will begin discussions on a transition plan and finding Agnor’s replacement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss