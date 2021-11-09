Marshall city manager to retire in January

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall city manager Mark Rohr has announced he will be retiring from the role after serving through his three-year contract.

Rohr announced his retirement in a letter posted to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday. His last day will be January 14.

“With the assistance of the Mobilize Marshall Plan, we have accomplished many great things in the last three years to advance the City of Marshall into a brighter future,” Rohr said in the letter.

Rohr played a major role in the Mobilize Marshall Plan, meant to improve the city’s economy and appearance.

He says he hopes the city brings in good leadership and continues to move forward after his retirement.

“It is my fervent hope that Marshall retains the proactive mindset and brings in the leadership necessary to continue to build on the significant accomplishments. Your continued prosperity and those of successive generations depends on doing just that.”